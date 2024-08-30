- Nürnberg's FC will retrieve U17 World Champion Osawe from Leipzig's ranks.

"FC Nuremberg" has secured the services of 17-year-old prodigy Winners Osawe, previously of RB Leipzig. Last seen in Leipzig's U19 Bundesliga squad, the midfielder has now made the move to Nuremberg's second division. The terms of Osawe's contract with Nuremberg remain undisclosed, but Leipzig retains the right of first refusal on the young star.

"Given his prowess on the pitch and his positive attitude, he's a great fit for our club's philosophy," commented Nuremberg's sporting director, Joti Chatzialexiou. "We believe that Osawe will continue to progress and grow with us in Nuremberg."

Joining Leipzig from Berliner AK in the summer of 2019, Osawe ascended through the ranks from the U15 to the U19 team. Alongside Nuremberg's defensive phenom Finn Jeltsch, he helped lead the team to victory in both the U17 World and European Championships last year.**

"Winners is a versatile midfielder, primarily playing as a defensive midfielder," added Nuremberg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe. "We aim to afford him the time and patience necessary for his transition to the professional stage."

Winners Osawe's impressive performances at Leipzig's U19 Bundesliga attracted interest from various clubs, including those in The Netherlands. During his time in Germany, Osawe also represented Leipzig in international competitions, such as the U17 World and European Championships.

Read also: