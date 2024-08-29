- Nürnberg's FC team, lacking Serra and Mathenia, confronts Magdeburg.

1. Nuremberg's FC team will be missing forward Janni Serra (26) and backup goalkeeper Christian Mathenia (32) for their home match against 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday (13:00 CET/Sky). According to coach Miroslav Klose, Serra has encountered a "hiccup," requiring daily monitoring of his condition. Mathenia, on the other hand, is unwell. Serra had previously been sidelined due to ankle issues.

The Franconian team playing in the second division is eager to notch up their second home victory of the season, following their 3:1 triumph against FC Schalke 04 around three weeks back. Last week, Nuremberg ended in a 1:1 draw against SV Darmstadt 98. "The confidence is high. I am well-aware of the abilities and what the lads have demonstrated already," pointed out Klose before the home match against Magdeburg, who commenced the season with five points.

Despite Klose's confidence in Nuremberg's abilities, the absence of forward Janni Serra and backup goalkeeper Christian Mathenia might pose a challenge. Regardless, Nuremberg's desire to secure another home victory continues, reminiscent of their victory against Bavaria's FC Schalke 04.

Read also: