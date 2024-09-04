- Nuremberg-based organization sells Olympic memorabilia at auction

A Nuremberg auction platform is peddling over 50,000 objects that were utilized at the Olympic Games in Paris. The initial shipments have made their way to Restlos.com's warehouse in Nuremberg, as per the company's managing director, Fabian Altrichter, who shared this information with the German Press Agency. Initially, the report originated from Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation.

The assortment includes various items like umbrellas, sun loungers, and barricades emblazoned with the Paris Olympics 2024 emblem, along with sofas, massage tables, slot machines, and even a complete inventory of a hair salon that was set up for the athletes during the games. "Given the massive volume, we're splitting the items among various locations," Altrichter explained. "We're constantly receiving inquiries from interested buyers."

Restlos.com is planning to kick off the online auction of these items around mid-September, offering sports enthusiasts an opportunity to own a piece of the Paris games. Some of the items will be donated to the "Der Goldene Ring" association, which supports Nuremberg's budding sports champions with scholarships, and will then auction them off themselves.

As per their own claims, Restlos.com ranks among the top companies for used industrial goods, focusing on the purchase of assets from bankrupt or dissolved companies. The request to dispose of the Olympic items came from B-Stock Solutions LLC, a US-based auction house, and RGS Events Ltd., the official outfitter of the Olympic Games, according to Altrichter. The companies discovered the Nuremberg auction platform through their own research.

