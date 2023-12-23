County of Constance - Numerous violations: Police stop speeders without a driver's license

Speeding, on drugs, without a license plate and without a driver's license: this is how a 34-year-old man in Stockach (district of Constance) is said to have been driving his passenger's car. After a short pursuit, officers stopped the man on Friday evening, who now has to answer for numerous offenses. This was announced by the police on Saturday. The passenger is also being investigated.

Before driving off, the 34-year-old is said to have first filled up with gas for 80 euros without paying. He then fled at high speed and was flashed. According to the police, he also overtook two cars shortly before a crosswalk and drove past a traffic island on the left. Finally, the 34-year-old ignored a red traffic light before the police finally stopped him.

The 34-year-old had to give a blood sample and the police are now investigating him for fuel fraud, driving without a license and endangering road traffic, among other things. His 25-year-old passenger and owner of the car also has to answer for driving without a license.

