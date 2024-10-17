Numerous Sydney beaches continue to remain off-limits.

Sydney's well-known Bondi Beach, along with various other coastal spots in the city, were shut down by authorities on a Thursday due to the appearance of sticky tar balls.

As a precautionary measure, all Waverley beaches will remain closed until a thorough investigation is carried out, announced a spokesperson managing Bondi Beach.

Recent inspections have unearthed countless black balls, varying in size from peas to tennis balls, on these beaches, leaving both locals and visitors puzzled. Authorities have run chemical tests on these balls, conclusively identifying them as hydrocarbon tar.

The sources of these tar balls, ranging from pea to tennis ball size, are yet to be ascertained. These can form when oil spills in the sea get mixed with strong winds and waves, transforming into a dense mass that later breaks down into smaller chunks or spheres.

The mayor in charge of other affected beaches, Dylan Parker, confirmed, "Our beaches continue to be off-limits while we're conducting investigations. We're keeping a close watch on the tides."

Although prohibited, some daring surfers and swimmers could still be spotted in the water.

