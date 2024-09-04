- Numerous swine endure inadequate access to breathable oxygen and clean liquid in transportation vehicles.

About 900 swine were subjected to temperatures surpassing 30 degrees Celsius and lacked water in a livestock vehicle. This unfortunate incident occurred on the A6 highway close to Feucht, in the Nuremberg district, on a Tuesday, as reported by the authorities. The 27-year-old chauffeur is under scrutiny for severe animal cruelty accusations.

Upon inspection, it was observed that a significant number of the 875 pigs destined for Southeast Europe showed signs of disorientation and dehydration. The truck's ventilation system was never activated, and the pigs remained devoid of drinking water. Veterinary experts requested the assistance of the fire department to cool down the truck's trailer from both sides using a fan and mist. Firefighters also provided water for the pigs, stacked five levels high.

It wasn't until the temperature inside the trailer dropped to between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, and a water tank was filled up, that the 27-year-old driver was permitted to proceed with the animals, declared a police spokesperson. He also had to deposit 8,700 euros as a preliminary fine payment. The investigation is ongoing by the authorities.



