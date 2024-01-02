Numerous river levels in Lower Saxony remain above the highest reporting level

Numerous river levels in Lower Saxony are still above the highest reporting level due to the ongoing flooding. This is according to an overview published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation on Tuesday morning. Several places on the Weser, Aller and Leine are affected.

In some places, the water level dropped by several centimetres, while in others it rose slightly. In Drakenburg on the Weser, the water level at 7 a.m. on Tuesday was 16 centimetres above the highest reporting level, as it was in the municipality of Dörverden. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), continuous rain is expected in some areas on Tuesday, with 30 to 40 liters of rain per square meter within 24 hours. It is also expected to remain rainy on Wednesday.

Source: www.ntv.de