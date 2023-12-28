Police work - Numerous knives found: Weapons ban at the main station

According to the authorities, the weapons ban zone introduced three months ago at Hamburg Central Station is having a noticeable effect. "The establishment of the weapons ban zone was an important step towards greater security in and around the central station," said Hamburg's police chief Falk Schnabel when asked by the German Press Agency.

Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) emphasized that the weapons ban would be consistently enforced. Criticism has come from the opposition. For the CDU, the rule does not go far enough. According to the Left Party, it is not effective and does not solve the problems at the main station.

The permanent weapons ban has been in force since October 1. The Federal Police presented their figures in mid-December. Since the ban came into force, 66 knives and 20 other weapons such as irritant gas, alarm guns, stun guns and telescopic batons have already been found during three special operations. During the same period, the police counted a total of 111 prohibited items. According to the Home Office, however, it could be that some weapons were recorded more than once after joint patrols.

Information from the Hamburg police on the weapons ban zone

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de