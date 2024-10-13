Numerous individuals sustain injuries in Israel due to a Hezbollah drone strike.

Ever since the conflict in the Gaza Strip commenced a year ago, Hezbollah has been frequently assaulting Israel utilizing drones and rockets. The vast majority of these assaults are effectively thwarted by Israel's robust air defense system. Regrettably, one drone succeeded in infiltrating unchallenged into the town of Binjamina.

In this recent drone attack on Israel, emergency services reported that around 40 individuals were wounded. Three of them were in life-threatening condition, the services disclosed. The Lebanese Hezbollah militia was accused of launching an attack on the town of Binjamina, situated south of Haifa.

As reported by Israeli media, two drones were sent from Lebanon towards Israel. The military asserted that it had neutralized one of them. On the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur last Saturday, a drone struck in a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage but leaving no one injured.

Israel's air defense is renowned for its effectiveness. Consequently, it's uncommon for so many individuals to be injured in an attack. According to Israeli media, no warning siren was activated in Binjamina during the time of the attack.

