- Numerous illegal activities reported in the local and international voting processes

During the municipal and European elections on June 9th, the police in Brandenburg have provisionally logged 1,099 incidents. In 83 instances, potential culprits have been identified, as per the Interior Ministry in Potsdam, responding to queries from the AfD state parliamentary faction. The number of incidents might rise due to late reporting. Incidents related to the September 22nd state election are tallied separately.

Predominantly, election posters, particularly those of the Greens, were vandalized and pilfered. Numerous election volunteers, as reported by the AfD, encountered incidents spanning from insults to physical assaults. However, no instances of physical harm offenses are shown in the police data.

The police categorized incidents that occurred between January 1st and August 5th as politically motivated crimes. No updates were available on the investigation status, as the public prosecutors' offices did not kept track of these cases separately, according to sources. The details of the 83 cases with suspect information derived from police investigations.

At the end of August, investigations were ongoing in 70 instances, eight cases were either tentatively or definitively closed. In two instances, a youth court is yet to rule on the indictments, and in one additional case, a written reprimand was issued by a youth public prosecutor.

The AfD criticized the low reporting of election-related incidents, particularly incidents faced by their volunteers. Due to the ongoing state election in September, the total number of recorded incidents might surpass the current 1,099 during the municipal and European elections.

Read also: