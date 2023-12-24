Customs - Numerous events on Christmas Eve in Saxony-Anhalt

People in Saxony-Anhalt came together in many communities and towns on Christmas Eve to celebrate Christmas together. Magdeburg Cathedral, for example, hosted a late morning prayer service. This was followed by vespers for children with a parish teacher, two Christmas vespers with Bishop Friedrich Kramer and an event in the late evening.

Several events were also held in Naumburg Cathedral at Christmas. As in Magdeburg, people there were invited to vespers in the afternoon and evening. At the end of Christmas Eve, a late evening event was also on the program in the Burgenland district. Among other things, Christmas organ music was announced. Several Christmas events were also planned in Lutherstadt Wittenberg - including a nativity play in the town church.

Source: www.stern.de