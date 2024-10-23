Numerous creators voicing their opposition to artificial intelligence.

Thriving advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have stirred up controversy once again. Multitudes of artists, such as renowned musicians Björn Ulvaeus, distinguished writers like Kazuo Ishiguro, and celebrated actors Julianne Moore, have collectively voiced their disapproval anew against the misuse of their creative works to educate AI systems. A recent petition, signed by over 13,500 people by Wednesday, states, "Using creative works without a license to train generative AI poses a significant and unfair threat to the livelihoods of those behind these works."

Artificial Intelligence has become an inescapable force in the entertainment industry, with technological advancements allowing deceased actors to return to the big screen, producing crowd scenes, and even writing scripts at an accelerated pace. In the music world, AI software can produce melodies and lyrics in the style of renowned artists.

Ed Newton-Rex, the petition's instigator, voiced his concerns to The Guardian, stating, "If AI companies talk about training data, they dehumanize it. It's about people’s works, their texts, their art, their music." Newton-Rex left an AI company last year after accusing it of disregarding artists' copyrights.

Signatories include The Cure's Robert Smith, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, and actors Kevin Bacon and Rosario Dawson, among other notable figures.

Previous efforts

Last year, acclaimed author George RR Martin and other prominent writers sued OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, alleging copyright infringement. They assert that OpenAI utilized their works without permission to educate AI.

The foundation of the large language models that ChatGPT relies on, according to a class-action lawsuit filed, is based on extensive, systematic theft. While the enterprise has fed the language model for ChatGPT with accessible online texts, it has yet to disclose the specific sites and texts obtained.

Recently, several Hollywood stars, such as Pedro Pascal, Jane Fonda, and Mark Hamill, supported a bill aiming to regulate AI in California, which was later vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Creative professionals are open to collaboration, as Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently announced a partnership with actor Casey Affleck and horror film studio Blumhouse to test AI software.

