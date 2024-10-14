Numerous casualties, including fatalities and injuries, occur in a bus accident in Egypt.

In the Egyptian desert, a unfortunate bus mishap occurred. The bus driver lost control, crashing into the highway's central divider and resulting in a devastating rollover. The tragic incident claimed 12 lives and left 33 individuals injured.

According to the Ministry of Health, the incident took place near Ain Sukhna in the northeast of Egypt, involving a bus filled with students from Galala University. The governor of Suez, Tarek El-Shazly, reported that the driver veered off the road, hit the median, and caused the vehicle to overturn. Multiple ambulances promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to Suez hospital, where the deputy minister of health, Mohamed El-Tayeb, also attended.

In response to the tragedy, Egypt's Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased students and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Few details regarding the injured individuals' conditions were disclosed.

Regrettably, Egypt experiences numerous fatalities due to traffic accidents annually. Research indicates that poor road conditions, excessive speed, and lax enforcement of traffic regulations are primary contributing factors.

The Minister of Health expressed his unfortunate circumstances, offering condolences to the families of the deceased students. The incident served as a stark reminder of Egypt's ongoing struggle with traffic accidents and their tragic consequences.

Read also: