Numerous antibiotic-resistant pathogens may lead to over 39 million global fatalities by the year 2050.

It's been predicted by experts that antibiotic resistance in various pathogens could potentially lead to over 39 million deaths globally by 2050, as stated in a study published in "The Lancet" recently. The study authors suggest a potential link between antibiotic-resistant microorganisms and an additional 169 million deaths worldwide.

There's been ongoing concern about bacteria's growing resistance to antibiotics. One primary cause is the imprecise or overuse of these medications. Antibiotics are effective only against bacteria, not viruses like common colds. Regardless, they're frequently prescribed.

The study, which utilized data from over 520 million patients from 204 countries and territories, analyzed the progression of antibiotic resistance from 1990 to 2021 and made predictions for the years up to 2050.

Between 1990 and 2021, more than one million people worldwide succumbed to antibiotic-resistant infections annually. The elderly population was particularly affected, with a 80% increase in deaths during this period. On the other hand, the death rate among children under five decreased by more than 50%, which the researchers attribute to enhanced infection prevention and control measures in infants and children.

However, deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections are projected to continue rising in the coming decades: by 2050, as many as 1.91 million people worldwide could die each year due to antibiotic-resistant germs, a 67% increase compared to 2021. In total, 8.22 million deaths could be attributed to antibiotic resistance, an increase of 74.5%.

Despite the grim forecast, there's cause for optimism in certain regions: improved infection treatment and wider antibiotic availability could prevent 92 million deaths globally from 2025 to 2050, particularly in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

