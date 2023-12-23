Weather - Numerous accidents in snow and storms in Saxony

In Saxony, snow and storms have led to several accidents with injuries. There were numerous incidents in the Chemnitz area in particular, as the police reported on Saturday. Officers were called out to 43 traffic accidents during the night, five of which resulted in serious injuries. In most cases, it was reported that trees had fallen onto roads. In Vogtland, the Zwickau police were also called out to several incidents - here, too, trees had toppled over.

The Chemnitz police department described the weather conditions on Saturday afternoon as "deepest winter". Federal highway 101 in the Großvoigtsberg area (Central Saxony district) was still closed after an overnight accident on Saturday. An articulated lorry had skidded off the road there, resulting in a complex recovery operation. It was still ongoing many hours later. The B173 near Halsbrücke (Central Saxony) also had to be fully closed after an accident.

An accident involving a truck was reported on the traffic warning website of the Saxon police on the highway 4 in the direction of Chemnitz near the Auerswalder Blick service area. The lane there had to be narrowed to one lane. In the afternoon, the left lane was blocked on the A4 in eastern Saxony between the Weißenberg and Nieder Seifersdorf junctions following an accident.

Source: www.stern.de