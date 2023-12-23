Skip to content
Numerous accidents due to snow and storms in Saxony

1 min read
Weather - Numerous accidents due to snow and storms in Saxony

Snow and storms have led to several accidents with injuries in Saxony. There were numerous incidents in the Chemnitz area in particular, as the Chemnitz police announced on Saturday. According to the information, officers were called out to 43 traffic accidents during the night, five of which resulted in people being injured, some of them seriously. In most cases, it was reported that trees had fallen onto roads. In Vogtland, the Zwickau police were also called out to several incidents - here, too, trees had toppled over.

Source: www.stern.de

