Number two of Hamas killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
"The vice president of Hamas' political bureau, Sheikh Saleh al-Aruri, was martyred in a Zionist attack in Beirut," Hamas announced on its official television channel, al-Aksa TV, and its other media.
According to Lebanese state media, the Hamas office in a southern suburb of Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, was hit in the attack.
Source: www.stern.de