Number two of Hamas killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

According to Lebanese security officials, the number two of the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas has been killed in an Israeli drone attack in a suburb of Beirut. Saleh al-Aruri was killed along with his bodyguards in the attack on the Hamas office south of Beirut, a senior security...

"The vice president of Hamas' political bureau, Sheikh Saleh al-Aruri, was martyred in a Zionist attack in Beirut," Hamas announced on its official television channel, al-Aksa TV, and its other media.

According to Lebanese state media, the Hamas office in a southern suburb of Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, was hit in the attack.

