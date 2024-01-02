Number two of Hamas killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

"The vice president of Hamas' political bureau, Sheikh Saleh al-Aruri, was martyred in a Zionist attack in Beirut," Hamas announced on its official television channel, al-Aksa TV, and its other media.

According to Lebanese state media, the Hamas office in a southern suburb of Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, was hit in the attack.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de