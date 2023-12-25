Turn of the year - Number of working days decreases slightly in 2024

The coming year will be slightly less busy - at least in terms of the number of working days. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, employees across Germany will work an average of 248.8 days in 2024, 0.6 days less than in the year that is coming to an end.

The number of working days varies from year to year, depending on how many public holidays fall on weekends. According to the authority, the standard year has 249.7 working days.

Effects on the economy

"Changes in the number of working days have an impact on the economy because more or less working time means more or less production of goods and services," explains Timo Wollmershäuser, Chief Economic Researcher at the Ifo Institute in Munich. As a rule of thumb, if the number of working days increases by 1 percent (around 2.5 days) compared to the previous year, the growth in gross domestic product will be almost a quarter of a percentage point higher due to this calendar effect. However, as other factors also play a role, the effect may deviate from the rule of thumb.

According to Wollmershäuser, the consequences for the economy in the coming year are negligible. The difference of minus 0.6 days compared to the previous year translates into a drop of 0.03 percentage points in gross domestic product.

2025 will have even fewer working days

The year 2025, with 248.1 working days, will be even more pleasing for the part of the population that likes to have time off. In the following year, however, it will be 250.5 days.

The decimal point figures for working days result from the fact that some federal states have more public holidays than others. Augsburg leads the way nationwide with 14 public holidays, where the Peace Festival, which is only celebrated in the city on the Lech, takes place every year on August 8. This is followed by the other Catholic parts of Bavaria with 13 days. Most of the eastern German states and North Rhine-Westphalia have 11 days. Northern German states such as Schleswig-Holstein or Lower Saxony only have 10 public holidays. Nationwide, there are 9 public holidays.

