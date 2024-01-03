Skip to content
Number of unemployed rises by 31,000 in December

The rise in unemployment in December is within the usual seasonal range. Nevertheless, the news from the German labor market is clouding over. The weak economy is leaving its mark.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Unemployment rose slightly at the end of the year. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The number of unemployed people in Germany rose by 31,000 to 2.637 million in December 2023 compared to November, mainly due to seasonal factors. The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 points to 5.7 percent, the Federal Employment Agency announced on Wednesday. Compared to the same time last year, the number of unemployed rose by 183,000. The Federal Employment Agency based its statistics on data available up to December 13.

"With the start of the winter break, unemployment and underemployment increased in December, as is usual in this month," said Andrea Nahles, Chairwoman of the Federal Agency in Nuremberg. There was also a slight increase in short-time working. However, employment also continued to grow and companies' demand for new staff did not weaken further in December." In December, the Federal Employment Agency recorded 713,000 job vacancies, 68,000 fewer than a year earlier. Demand for workers has been falling at a high level since the end of 2022.

Nahles emphasized that 2023 was one of the years with the lowest unemployment rate since German reunification. However, the weak economy has left its mark on the labor market. On average, 2,609 people were unemployed in the year, 191,000 more than the average for the previous year. Short-time work remained at a moderate level in a long-term comparison.

Source: www.stern.de

