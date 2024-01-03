Federal Police - Number of unauthorized entries in Saxony increased in 2023

The federal police detected significantly more unauthorized entries in Saxony in 2023 than in the previous year. Up to and including November, 29,264 people arrived in the Free State without valid documents to cross the border, according to Axel Bernhardt, spokesman for the Pirna Federal Police Directorate. In 2022 as a whole, there were 17,258 unauthorized entries.

The number of smugglers caught by federal police officers also increased. According to Bernhardt, 817 smugglers were identified in the first eleven months. In December, the Dresden public prosecutor's office brought a whole series of charges against suspected smugglers.

According to the Federal Police, most of the refugees came from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. A particularly large number of refugees arrived between August and October.

In mid-October, stationary controls were introduced at the German borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. According to the Federal Police, the controls have contributed to a decrease in unauthorized entries. However, the weather also has an influence on migration - fewer people arrive in winter. In addition, Serbia has tightened its police measures at the border with Hungary, which is having an impact as far as Germany.

When crossing the border, people from so-called third countries must present a valid document such as a passport and, if necessary, a confirmation that they are allowed to stay in Germany. If this "residence permit" is missing, there is an initial suspicion of unauthorized entry, according to the Federal Police. Many of the people who come to Germany in this way apply for asylum.

