Statistics - Number of tuberculosis cases in the southwest increases significantly

Following a decline last year, the number of tuberculosis cases in Baden-Württemberg has risen significantly this year. According to the Ministry of Health, 657 cases had been recorded by Monday. At the same time last year, the figure was 489 cases - an increase of around 34 percent. In 2021, there had been 578 cases of tuberculosis by shortly before Christmas, and 561 cases in 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, 80 percent of the cases involved people from countries of origin where tuberculosis occurs much more frequently than in Germany, "mostly due to inadequate general healthcare", the ministry said. The ministry therefore explains the increase in the number of cases in the south-west as a result of immigration from these countries.

According to the ministry, an examination for tuberculosis is mandatory when refugees are admitted to a community facility. In addition, the public health department investigates close contacts of patients.

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most common infectious diseases. It is transmitted from person to person through the inhalation of infectious droplets. The bacteria usually enter the lungs, but can also infect other organs. The disease is preventable and curable, but it sometimes only breaks out years after an infection. Around half of those infected die without treatment. What is worrying is that the pathogens are increasingly developing resistance to the antibiotics that are actually successful.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1.3 million people died from TB in 2022, around 100,000 fewer than in the previous year.

