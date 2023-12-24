Crime - Number of timber thefts on the rise in many federal states

Heating, construction, storage - wood has gained in importance as a sustainable raw material. With the increased demand, this has also recently attracted many thieves - significantly more than in previous years.

In Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Berlin, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, the number of wood thefts has risen according to the respective state criminal investigation offices (LKA). In many federal states, the number of cases of stolen tree trunks, felled trees or sawn timber has even doubled.

The largest increase was recorded in Rhineland-Palatinate: According to the LKA, there had been 118 such criminal charges here by the end of November - in 2018, there had been a total of 18 crimes. The background to the increase in the number of cases could be the higher expenditure on energy, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate authorities. "Out of fear of a gas shortage in winter and to save money, more people are turning to wood for heating."

In Baden-Württemberg, the damage is already higher than the total damage of the previous year, according to the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in response to a dpa inquiry at the end of November. The damage already amounted to around 345,000 euros last year.

Wood is becoming more and more relevant

According to Julia Möbus, Managing Director of the German Sawmill and Wood Industry Association, the renewable raw material is becoming increasingly important as a building material, substitute for fossil products and renewable energy source. "In view of an exceptional market situation last year, sales opportunities for stolen logs have apparently opened up in Germany, leading to an increase in timber theft in the forest."

There were also significantly more cases in Berlin - according to the data, the most frequent thefts there were from construction sites. Saxony is an exception: the number of thefts there has decreased. There was no information on thefts from several federal states.

For many forest owners, timber theft means not only trouble but also economic loss. "The state forestry administrations usually simply write off these losses," explained Maurice Strunk, Managing Director of the Network of Forestry Companies and Forest Technology. "Private forests usually consist of forest owners with only a few hectares of forest. If their wood is simply stolen as a result of decades of forest management, then in case of doubt they lose all their income from the forest for 20 years or more."

Protecting against timber theft

The association is calling for greater use of digitalization to prevent theft. With modern forestry machines, the number of logs produced can be made available to the forest owner almost in real time, says Strunk. This would give thieves little chance.

But other technology also helps. "To prevent theft, forestry offices or private individuals repeatedly use GPS transmitters hidden in the wood," said the LKA in Hesse. For private households, the LKA Berlin recommended a lockable wood shed.

