- Number of post offices in Brandenburg slightly decreased

The number of post offices in Brandenburg has slightly decreased. As of mid-2022, there were 439 post offices in the state, according to a response from the federal government to a minor inquiry by the Left party in the Bundestag. In 2021, there were 451 post offices.

According to the law, there must be at least one post office in communities with more than 2,000 inhabitants. "Since 2021, the Federal Network Agency has identified 22 mandatory locations in Brandenburg where there has been an undersupply of at least three months," the federal government's response stated. For example, there was a lack of post office services in Königs Wusterhausen, Forst, or Brieselang. However, in many cases, the supply gaps were filled and new post offices were opened or reopened.

Despite the decrease in post offices in Brandenburg, the importance of postal trade remains significant, particularly in areas with a population surpassing 2,000 inhabitants where a post office is mandated by law. The undersupply of post office services in places like Königs Wusterhausen, Forst, and Brieselang, highlighted by the Federal Network Agency, has led to the opening or reopening of new postal outlets.

Read also: