Statistics - Number of people leaving the church remains high

The number of people leaving the church in Bavaria will remain high in 2023. However, the spectacular negative record among Catholics in 2022 will probably not be surpassed, as a survey of Bavarian cities and municipalities by the German Press Agency suggests. However, thousands turned their backs on the church again in the year now coming to an end.

In the Bavarian capital of Munich, 19,081 people left the religious communities by December 15 of this year, as the city's statistics office reported on request. In 2022, the figure was significantly higher at just over 26,000 in the same period. The denominations were not recorded. This somewhat more moderate trend is also confirmed in the other large cities in Bavaria.

According to the Catholic German Bishops' Conference, 153,586 Catholics left their church in Bavaria in 2022, compared to 522,821 nationwide. Among Protestants, around 48,500 people left the church in Bavaria in 2022.

"On the one hand, nothing significant has changed that should significantly break the trend of people leaving the church," said religious educator Ulrich Riegel. "On the other hand, however, nothing significant has happened either - such as a new report concerning a prominent bishop - which should drive the wave significantly upwards."

