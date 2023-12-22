Skip to content
Number of people leaving the church remains at a high level in Mainz

The number of people who left the Catholic or Protestant church in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital of Mainz remained at a high level in 2023. By mid-December, 3274 members had left the two major churches, as the state capital reported on request. By comparison, Mainz had recorded a total...

The number of people who left the Catholic or Protestant church in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital of Mainz remained at a high level in 2023. By mid-December, 3274 members had left the two major churches, as the state capital reported on request. By comparison, Mainz recorded a total of 3878 resignations in 2022 and 2556 in 2021.

The Catholic Church was again the most affected in 2023: it lost 1841 members (2022: 2321). However, 1433 members left the Protestant church at the same time (2022: 1557).

A look further back: in 2019, Mainz registered a total of 1998 people leaving the church, in 2020 it was 1682, and in 2021, 2556 cases were recorded. The reasons for leaving are not recorded.

