Number of migrants arriving illegally in Spain almost doubles in 2023

The significant increase last year is mainly due to the considerable rise in refugees arriving in the Canary Islands. According to the figures, 39,910 migrants reached the islands off the northwest coast of Africa last year - an increase of more than 154 percent compared to 2022 and more than in the previous record year of 2006.

As a result of increased controls in the Mediterranean, the migration route via the Canary Islands has become more important in recent years, even though it is long and dangerous. The approximately 1600-kilometre crossing from Senegal to the Canary Islands, for example, takes around a week in often difficult weather and sea conditions. According to the non-governmental organization Caminando Fronteras, more than 7,800 people lost their lives or are missing between 2018 and 2022.

The number of people arriving in Spain via the Mediterranean also increased last year compared to 2022, rising by 19.1% to 15,435 people, according to the data. In contrast, the number of people arriving in the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla fell by around 46% to 1,234.

Melilla and Ceuta have the EU's only land border with Africa. The areas are therefore a regular destination for people hoping for a better life in Europe.

Source: www.stern.de