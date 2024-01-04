Number of initial jobless claims down in the USA

The number of initial applications for unemployment benefits has fallen significantly in the USA. Last week, 202,000 Americans applied for state support, as the US Department of Labor announced on Thursday. Experts surveyed by the Reuters news agency had expected 216,000, after an upwardly revised 220,000 in the previous week.

The less volatile four-week average fell to 207,750, meaning that the critical mark of 270,000 is still very far away, indicating a negative turnaround in the labor market.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is fighting inflation with a high interest rate policy. At the same time, it wants to cool down the hot labor market without stalling the economic engine. After some substantial interest rate hikes, the Fed has recently paused three times in a row. The financial markets expect it to keep the key interest rate in the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent at the end of the month. A first rate cut of a quarter of a percentage point is expected on the futures markets for March.

