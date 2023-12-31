Statistics - Number of illegal car races up - but fewer fatalities

The number of illegal car races has risen slightly again in the current year 2023. This also applies to the number of accidents registered to date as a result of such races, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency when asked. However, according to the provisional figures, there have been two fewer fatalities up to the end of October than last year. In 2022 as a whole, 12 people lost their lives as a result of illegal racing.

According to the figures, the police registered almost 1,700 illegal motor vehicle races in 2023 up to the end of October, compared to just under 1,600 in the same period last year. This trend is reflected in the number of traffic accidents that occurred as a result of illegal racing: By the end of the third quarter, the police counted 404 such accidents. In 2022, there were 379 in this period.

The spokesperson pointed out that a final assessment could only be made on the basis of the complete traffic accident report. This will be presented in 2024. It is also difficult to assess whether the phenomenon has really worsened or "whether the increased control pressure has contributed to a darkening of the situation". More and more citizens are also reporting such races.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, banned races are registered particularly frequently in Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Essen and Cologne. The drivers are often male offenders between the ages of 18 and 27.

The fight against illegal racing has been a focus of the NRW police for years. According to the Ministry of the Interior, regular checks are carried out to keep a close eye on the scene. There have already been more than 100 such focus operations this year. Vehicles and driving licenses are also confiscated. In addition, there are several prevention concepts designed to make young people in particular aware of the dangers of excessive speed and illegal racing.

Source: www.stern.de