Number of earthquake victims in Japan rises to almost 50

Japan's head of government, Fumio Kishida, spoke of "widespread destruction". Numerous people had been injured or killed and many buildings had collapsed or caught fire. Now it is a "race against time" to search for possible survivors.

The center of Japan was shaken by a series of severe earthquakes on New Year's Day and hit by tsunami waves over a meter high. Tens of thousands of residents were still without power on Tuesday, and the water supply failed in several cities.

Japan is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur there.

Source: www.stern.de