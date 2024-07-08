Number of cases of sexual abuse of children and young people has risen significantly

The number of cases of child and adolescent sexual abuse in Germany has significantly increased in the past year. According to the so-called situation report published by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden on Monday, there were 18,497 children under the age of 14 who were victims of sexual abuse in 2023, representing an increase of 7.7 percent compared to the previous year. According to the BKA, approximately 30 percent of the suspects in these cases were themselves children and adolescents.

Among adolescents aged 14 to 17, there were 1,277 victims of sexual abuse, a 5.5 percent increase from 2022. This represents a record high in the five-year comparison. In more than half of these cases, there was a pre-existing relationship between the victim and the suspect. Three quarters of the victims across all age groups were reportedly female.

The police also reported a significant increase of 7.4 percent in the number of cases involving the production, distribution, acquisition, and possession of child pornography. A record high of 45,191 cases was reached in this category. The number of cases has more than tripled since 2019.

A particularly notable increase was observed in cases involving child and youth pornography. The number of such cases increased by around 31 percent to 8,851 in 2023. Strikingly, in many cases the suspects were themselves minors. This was the case in 38 percent of instances involving child pornography and 49.5 percent involving youth pornography.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) stated during the presentation: "Every day, 54 children and adolescents in Germany are victims of sexual abuse - these are heinous acts that deeply affect us and leave us speechless." It is the central responsibility of the state to look on and act whenever children are in danger - but it is also a central responsibility of society as a whole.

In 2023, there were over 3,000 additional cases of child sexual abuse reported among young people under the age of 18, highlighting a concerning trend. Regarding the increase in child pornography cases, it's alarming to note that nearly half of the suspects involved in youth pornography cases were themselves young people. The number of children under the age of 14 who were victims of sexual abuse represents a significant portion of the total cases reported in the year, underscoring the urgent need for protective measures and education.

