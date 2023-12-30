Banks - Number of ATMs blown up almost unchanged

The number of ATMs blown up in Brandenburg has hardly changed this year. Seven machines had been blown up by mid-December, the police told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The same number of completed blasts were also registered by the police in 2022. In one case in 2023, there was only one unfinished attempt. In the previous year, two attempts were incomplete.

During the pandemic, the number of cases plummeted. According to a police spokesperson, only one detonation was reported in 2021. In 2020, there were two completed blasts. In 2018, the number was many times higher at 14 cases. The spokesperson explained that the current number of cases is also "relatively low".

After an accumulation of cases in the fall of 2022, the police in Brandenburg responded with "intensified search measures, protective measures for individual properties, but also intensified cooperation with affected credit institutions". Recently, the clear-up rates were significantly higher than in previous years. Perpetrators have already been identified in five out of seven cases this year.

Source: www.stern.de