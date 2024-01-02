Companies - Number of apprentices in East Saxony's skilled trades almost constant

The number of apprentices in the East Saxon trades remained almost constant last year. A total of 2117 young men and women started an apprenticeship with a skilled crafts company in the region, the Dresden Chamber of Skilled Crafts announced on Tuesday. Despite the gloomy economic outlook, companies in the Dresden chamber district are continuing to invest in training the next generation of skilled workers. 498 women and 1619 men opted for an apprenticeship in the skilled trades. Compared to the previous year, the number of newly signed apprenticeship contracts fell slightly by 2.2 percent. In 2022, a total of 2164 contracts were signed.

"The willingness of companies to provide training remains high," explained Andreas Brzezinski, Managing Director of the Dresden Chamber of Skilled Crafts. However, the figures also show that the uncertain economic situation has not completely left its mark on companies' willingness to provide training. "Although the skilled trades companies want to provide training, many of them are worried about the near future. After all, the order situation determines, among other things, whether an apprentice can be taken on after training."

Motor vehicle mechatronics technicians topped the list of the most popular training occupations with 336 newly concluded apprenticeship contracts. This was followed by plant mechanics for sanitary, heating and air-conditioning technology (143), electronics technicians (131) and carpenters (128). The skilled trades in Germany offer training in 130 professions, with more than 80 available in the Dresden chamber district.

Source: www.stern.de