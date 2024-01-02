Statistics - Number of alcohol poisoning cases is falling continuously

The number of people requiring inpatient hospital treatment for acute alcohol poisoning has fallen for the sixth year in a row. According to the State Statistical Office on Tuesday, just over 2500 people were treated in hospital for acute alcohol abuse in Saxony-Anhalt in 2022. Compared to the peak in 2008 with almost 4350 hospitalizations, almost 43 percent fewer people were treated for acute alcohol intoxication in 2022.

The number of treatments has been falling continuously for six years, as the data shows. In the years 2008 to 2016, the number was around 4000 treatments. A slump in treatment figures was recorded in particular among young people between the ages of 10 and 20 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Boys in particular drank less excessively.

Saxony-Anhalt State Statistical Office

