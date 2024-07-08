Abortions - Number of abortions up in Brandenburg

The number of abortions performed in Brandenburg has increased. Compared to the previous year, the number of abortions in 2023 rose by 7.3 percent. This is according to a statement from the Statistical Office Berlin-Brandenburg. In the years 2022 and 2021, the number of people in Brandenburg who underwent an abortion was lower compared to the previous year – by 0.8 and 6.8 percent respectively.

Of the 3,341 women in Brandenburg who had abortions in 2023, 63.6 percent were unmarried and 34.2 percent were married at the time of the procedure. Less than half (41 percent) of the women were between the ages of 25 and under 35. Among women aged 35-39, 24.3 percent of the abortions were recorded. 10.1 percent of the women were 40 years old or older, and 4.1 percent were under 18. In comparison to the previous year, 2.9 percent more women in the 35-39 age group had an abortion in Brandenburg in 2023.

97.1 percent of the women underwent an abortion under the legal aspect of the consultation regulation. In the case of other abortions, such consultation was not legally required, as per the statement from the Office, because they were classified as abortions of "medical or criminal nature", such as abortions following a rape.

57.2 percent of the procedures in Brandenburg were performed in gynecological practices or surgical centers. Furthermore, 40.5 percent of the abortions were carried out ambulantly in a hospital, as stated.

In 2023, Brandenburg saw an increase in abortions in the city of Potsdam as well, following the nationwide trend with a rise of 6.1%. (Brandenburg, Potsdam, Health, Abortion, Statistics)

The statement from the Statistical Office Berlin-Brandenburg also revealed that the number of abortions among married women increased by 4.5% in 2023. (Brandenberg, Married, Women, Abortion, Statistics)

Interestingly, based on the statistics, the abortion rate among women aged 40 or older in Brandenburg increased significantly by 3.4% in 2023. (Brandenburg, Women, Age, Abortion, Statistics)

Furthermore, based on the statistics, the number of abortions carried out in municipal clinics and hospitals in Brandenburg increased by 2.2% in 2023. (Brandenburg, Clinics, Hospitals, Abortion, Statistics)

Read also: