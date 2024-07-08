Abortions - Number of abortions in Berlin down slightly

The number of abortions carried out in Berlin has slightly decreased. Compared to the previous year, the number of abortions in 2023 decreased by 0.5 percent. This is according to a press release from the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office. In contrast, the number of people in Berlin who had an abortion in 2022 was still higher than in the previous year, with an increase of 14.4 percent.

Of the 9,332 people in Berlin who had an abortion in 2023, 65.4 percent were unmarried and 31.8 percent were married at the time of the procedure. Nearly half (47.2 percent) of the women who underwent an abortion were between the ages of 25 and under 35. Among women aged 35 to under 40, 20.1 percent of the procedures were registered, it was stated. 8.3 percent of the women were 40 years old or older, and 2.2 percent were under 18 years old.

96.7 percent of Berlin women underwent an abortion under the legal aspect of the counseling regulation. In the case of other abortions, counseling was not legally required, according to a spokesperson for the office, as they involved abortions of a "medical or criminal nature," such as abortions following a rape. The majority (95 percent) of the procedures in 2023 were performed on Berlin women in gynecological practices or surgical centers.

The decrease in abortions in Berlin, as mentioned in the statistics, is a trend that primarily affects women. According to the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office, the number of abortions among married women also decreased in 2023. Despite the overall decline, the number of abortions among young women aged 25 to under 35 remained relatively high.

