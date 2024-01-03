Nuclear authority denied access to Zaporizhzhya reactor halls

The Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia is the largest in Europe and is occupied by the Russian army. To gain an overview of its condition, the International Atomic Energy Agency wants to inspect the reactor halls - but is denied access. A first for the organization.

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been prevented from inspecting the reactor halls of three units at the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, according to the organization. Experts have not been allowed to enter the reactor halls of units one, two and six over the past two weeks, explained IAEA Director Rafael Grossi. "This is the first time that IAEA experts have not been given access to a reactor hall of a unit that was in cold shutdown."

In addition, access to some parts of the power plant's turbine halls is still restricted, Grossi explained. The IAEA is also waiting for the access to the reactor roofs planned for December 19, which "did not take place due to safety concerns". Grossi went on to explain that his team would continue to request access to the reactor halls where the reactor core and the spent fuel elements are located.

Dissatisfied with maintenance

However, the authority was able to achieve important improvements. For example, Grossi announced that the plant's emergency power system had been improved to prevent a nuclear accident. At the insistence of the authority, the Russian operators have set up a system that automatically connects the nuclear power plant to a backup power line in case the main line fails.

The power plant, which does not currently generate any electricity, needs external power to ensure the reactors are cooled on a permanent basis. The nuclear power plant has already suffered several temporary power outages in the course of the Russian war of aggression.

Grossi praised the improvement of the emergency power system as an "important development". However, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the nuclear power plant under Russian occupation. For example, the operators had not yet dealt with a small leak in a reactor building, through which boric acid had escaped from the cooling system, reported the IAEA chief. Although such leaks are not unusual, they must be repaired "properly and promptly" in order to "prevent further and potentially more serious effects on safety", Grossi warned.

