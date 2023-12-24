ntv wishes you a merry and peaceful Christmas

After a year full of crises and wars, Christmas is the time to calm down and recharge your batteries. ntv wishes you and your families a happy and peaceful Christmas.

It has been an exhausting year: the fading corona pandemic and high inflation, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which is entering its second year, and the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as extreme weather events and high sickness rates at the end of the year have taken a lot of energy. The budget crisis and other domestic and foreign policy challenges are also clouding the outlook for the coming year. But Christmas is the time to switch off, calm down and recharge your batteries despite all the crises.

That's why ntv wishes you and your families a happy and peaceful Christmas and a relaxing holiday season. Enjoy the peace and quiet, take time for your loved ones and for yourself, give yourself confidence, trust and inspiration.

We will of course continue to provide you with the latest news from around the world in the coming days. Thank you for your loyalty, stay with us.

By the way, you can also follow Santa's journey around the world online. As every year, US air defense is on the lookout for him and traces his path.

In a tried and tested joking tradition, the North American Air Defense Command Norad simulates Santa's flight route with colourful computer animations and takes aim at his sleigh. According to the simulation, he took off from the North Pole on Christmas Eve as planned. His current position can be observed on the website www.noradsanta.org.

