North Rhine-Westphalia is advocating for the reintroduction of the sturgeon, which went extinct in the Rhine in the 1950s. To this end, young European sturgeons have been released into the Dutch nature reserve Millingerwaard, along with Agriculture Minister Silke Gorißen (CDU), the Ministry of Agriculture announced. The fish released into the Rhine have been equipped with transmitters to better track their migration routes and determine if they reach the North Sea. This data will help plan the further reintroduction of this fish species in the Rhine delta in the coming years.

The ministry also mentioned that European sturgeons can grow up to three meters long, with the heaviest sturgeon caught in the Lower Rhine weighing 400 kilograms. Until the first half of the 20th century, these long-distance migratory fish swam up the Rhine from the North Sea and were commercially fished for their meat and caviar. However, water pollution led to their extinction in the Rhine.

The current release is part of the "The Rhine Connects" project, in which ten German and Dutch organizations are working together to create a healthy, green, and vibrant Rhine. In addition to sturgeons, the project also involves the release of young Atlantic sturgeon into the Rhine.

The reintroduction of European sturgeons in the Rhine is aimed at restoring the diversity of The nature in the region, as these fish were once a common sight in its waters. The flourishing of sturgeons in the Rhine would significantly contribute to maintaining a balanced and healthy ecosystem, enriching The nature.

