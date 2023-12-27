Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfireworkskarl-josef laumanndüsseldorfnorth rhine-westphaliacduturn of the yearfirecrackersConsumersstate governmentnrw

NRW state government warns against buying illegal fireworks online

The North Rhine-Westphalian state government has warned against buying illegal fireworks online. "Every year on New Year's Eve, there are serious accidents in which people lose their eyesight, hearing or limbs," said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Wednesday. "You should keep...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Fireworks in the night sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fireworks in the night sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Consumers - NRW state government warns against buying illegal fireworks online

The North Rhine-Westphalian state government has warned against buying illegal fireworks online. "Every year on New Year's Eve, there are serious accidents in which people lose their eyesight, hearing or limbs," said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Wednesday. "You should keep your hands off items without a CE mark," advised Laumann.

In the case of "duds", no attempt should be made to light them again under any circumstances, and tinkering with New Year's Eve fireworks should also be avoided. To prevent rockets or firecrackers from backfiring, attention must be paid to the wind direction. Between December 28 and 31, rockets and firecrackers will be sold again in NRW.

Website with safety tips for New Year's Eve fireworks from the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public