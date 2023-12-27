Consumers - NRW state government warns against buying illegal fireworks online

The North Rhine-Westphalian state government has warned against buying illegal fireworks online. "Every year on New Year's Eve, there are serious accidents in which people lose their eyesight, hearing or limbs," said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Wednesday. "You should keep your hands off items without a CE mark," advised Laumann.

In the case of "duds", no attempt should be made to light them again under any circumstances, and tinkering with New Year's Eve fireworks should also be avoided. To prevent rockets or firecrackers from backfiring, attention must be paid to the wind direction. Between December 28 and 31, rockets and firecrackers will be sold again in NRW.

Website with safety tips for New Year's Eve fireworks from the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing

Source: www.stern.de