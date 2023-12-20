Conflicts - NRW sends relief supplies for partner region in Ukraine

Together with the Blue-Yellow Cross Association, North Rhine-Westphalia sent further aid supplies to Ukraine on Wednesday. According to the State Chancellery, these include 119 power generators and 35 electric hospital beds for the NRW partner region of Dnipropetrovsk. The electricity, water and heating supply in the areas close to the front is unstable due to artillery fire.

"Russia is counting on Ukraine and the West to tire in the long term," said State Chancellery Head Nathanael Liminski (CDU) in Cologne before the aid supplies were sent to Ukraine. "For us in Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia, this can only mean that we support Ukraine all the more clearly - consistently, continuously and concretely."

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has provided a total of 262,000 euros for aid deliveries this year, including funds for 3,000 laptops for digital school lessons. Liminski announced that he would continue to work with the Blue-Yellow Cross in the coming year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de