Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnrwaid organizationssocialukraineelectricitycolognenorth rhine-westphaliagermanyhelpful goodsconflictsnathanael liminskidnipropetrovskrussia

NRW sends relief supplies for partner region in Ukraine

Together with the Blue-Yellow Cross Association, North Rhine-Westphalia sent further aid supplies to Ukraine on Wednesday. According to the State Chancellery, these include 119 power generators and 35 electric hospital beds for the NRW partner region of Dnipropetrovsk. The electricity, water...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Hospital beds are loaded into a truck at the "Blue-Yellow Cross" donation warehouse. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hospital beds are loaded into a truck at the "Blue-Yellow Cross" donation warehouse. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Conflicts - NRW sends relief supplies for partner region in Ukraine

Together with the Blue-Yellow Cross Association, North Rhine-Westphalia sent further aid supplies to Ukraine on Wednesday. According to the State Chancellery, these include 119 power generators and 35 electric hospital beds for the NRW partner region of Dnipropetrovsk. The electricity, water and heating supply in the areas close to the front is unstable due to artillery fire.

"Russia is counting on Ukraine and the West to tire in the long term," said State Chancellery Head Nathanael Liminski (CDU) in Cologne before the aid supplies were sent to Ukraine. "For us in Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia, this can only mean that we support Ukraine all the more clearly - consistently, continuously and concretely."

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has provided a total of 262,000 euros for aid deliveries this year, including funds for 3,000 laptops for digital school lessons. Liminski announced that he would continue to work with the Blue-Yellow Cross in the coming year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public