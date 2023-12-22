Parliament - NRW increases funding for the protection of Jewish institutions

North Rhine-Westphalia is once again increasing spending on the protection of Jewish institutions. An additional agreement now concluded between the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Jewish associations guarantees an increase from 5 to 6.5 million euros for the coming year. The agreement sends an important signal for additional security, announced Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) in Düsseldorf on Friday. "We stand firmly by the side of the Jews in our country." Anti-Semitism in Germany must be countered effectively.

The state had already increased funding for security costs several times in recent years. The latest increase complements the funds for structural and technical security measures, which have been increased by a further 11.5 million euros to 20 million euros in the 2024 state budget.

The Jewish associations involved welcomed the increase as an important signal for Jewish life in North Rhine-Westphalia. "Since the massacre on October 7, anti-Semitism has also been rampant in our state," said Oded Horowitz, Chairman of the Board of the State Association of Jewish Communities. "North Rhine-Westphalia is our home and we are grateful to have politicians at our side in these difficult times."

