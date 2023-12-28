New Year's Eve - NRW imports more fireworks again: firecracker sales start

Retailers in North Rhine-Westphalia imported more fireworks again from January to September, but the quantity is still well below the level before the coronavirus pandemic. As the state statistics office IT.NRW announced on Thursday, NRW imported a good 6,900 tons of fireworks worth 23.3 million euros in the three quarters. The amount had doubled compared to the same period last year, but before the pandemic, more than 10,000 tons had been imported in the same period. Most of the firecrackers (97.4 percent) come from China.

Sales of rockets and firecrackers for New Year's Eve started across Germany this Thursday. The Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry (VPI) expects demand for New Year's Eve fireworks to be as high this year as last year. In 2022, the industry achieved record sales of 180 million euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de