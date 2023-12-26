Skip to content
NRW expects slowdown in e-car registrations

Around 300,000 all-electric cars are registered in North Rhine-Westphalia. The state expects a further increase in the coming year. However, the abrupt abolition of the purchase premium will not be without consequences, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

A symbol marks a parking space at a charging station for electric cars. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Abolition of the environmental bonus - NRW expects slowdown in e-car registrations

According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Economic Affairs, the abolition of the environmental bonus for electric cars will lead to a slowdown in the increase in registration figures. Growth has already slowed since the environmental bonus for commercial vehicles was abolished on September 1, the ministry explained in response to a query from the German press agency dpa. At the beginning of December, the number of battery-electric cars registered in NRW stood at 300,000. The ministry now expects an increase to around 400,000 registered e-cars by the end of 2024.

According to the ministry, stricter EU limits for CO2 will apply from 2025. The ministry expects the number of registrations to increase more quickly as a result. A spokesperson explained this assumption, saying that the car industry would then have to bring more electric vehicles onto the market in order to meet the fleet targets.

Since December 18, 2023, no new applications for the environmental bonus can be submitted to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control(Bafa). According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, subsidies that have already been approved are not affected by the cancellation and will be paid. Applications for subsidies received by the Bafa up to and including December 17th will be processed in the order in which they are received.

The Federal Government had originally planned to grant a purchase premium of up to 4,500 euros for new cars until the end of the year. In addition, the manufacturers were to receive half of the bonus, i.e. up to 2250 euros. On January 1, 2024, the government bonus was to be reduced to 3000 euros and then expire at the end of 2024. All of this has now been canceled after the federal government had to correct its budget planning. Several car manufacturers had announced that they would take over the state subsidy following the abrupt abolition of the purchase premium.

Data on the NRW electromobility portal

