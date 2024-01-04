Procedure - NRW Constitutional Court on flood file dispute

The Constitutional Court of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will hear the dispute over the failure to submit files to the flood disaster investigation committee on February 20. This was announced by the court in Münster on Wednesday. The plaintiffs in the dispute between organs are three SPD members of parliament. The Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (PUA) of the NRW state parliament is to investigate possible omissions, misjudgements and errors by the state government during the flood disaster in July 2021.

The applicants want the Constitutional Court to establish that the Ministry of Homeland, Municipal Affairs, Building and Digitalization, led by Ina Scharrenbach (CDU), violated the state constitution by failing to submit requested files following an application on 4 November 2022.

The time period is disputed. Scharren points out that the new committee of inquiry (PUA II) relates exclusively to the period during the flood disaster. In the committee of the previous legislative period, on the other hand, the mandate also referred to the time "before" and "after" the disaster. The SPD parliamentary group criticizes the fact that Scharrenbach provided the new committee with just ten pages of documents and believes that the investigation period covers the period from 9 July to 9 September 2021.

