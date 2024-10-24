Now, sleep can be achieved with Micaela Shepherd's assistance.

Without a doubt, Micaela Schäfer has mastered self-promotion. Soon, individuals can bring home the self-titled "naked worm" in the form of a lifelike sex doll. However, this luxury comes at a cost.

Schäfer, renowned for her extravagant appearances on reality TV and her scantily-clad DJ sets, has earned a living equivalent to a lifetime's work with a 9-to-5 job. Her latest money-making venture, debuting at the Berlin Erotica fair "Venus" where she's been an ambassador for over a decade, is a doll that's nearly identical to her.

The doll is derived from a 3D scan of her body, as Schäfer explained in an interview with "t-online". The process was meticulous and precise, resulting in a near-perfect replica of the original.

Limited availability

The concept was not Schäfer's idea. Instead, a company named "Housedoll" approached her, offering a variety of plastic and elastic bedroom companions - small or large, blonde or brunette, light or dark-skinned, with various breast sizes and genders. These dolls can be bought or rented, and there might even be discounts on used models. One thing's for sure: it doesn't come cheap. Up to 5000 euros can be spent on the doll of your choice.

At 3690 euros, the price for Schäfer's home version is relatively affordable. Customizations are also available - from nail polish color to the intimate area, as mentioned on "t-online". But interested parties should act quickly, as the silicone Schäfer is only available in limited quantities, numbering 100 pieces.

More than just sexual satisfaction

Initially, Schäfer was taken aback by the unconventional request. "At first, I was surprised because it's not an everyday request," she admitted. However, she quickly warmed up to the idea. "It's not just about sex, but human connection, social advantages, especially with issues like loneliness or physical limitations," she explained. She was convinced by the "openness and focus on topics like sexuality without taboos, but with respect."

"I wanted the doll not only to look like me, but also to possess an aura that reflects me. So, details like facial expressions, body proportions, and overall appearance were important," Schäfer added. She's "extremely satisfied" with the result, and would likely be even more pleased if her doppelganger were to sell out soon.

