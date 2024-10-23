Noticeable surge in depressive episodes affecting youngsters and teenagers.

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly boosted the number of young individuals battling depression. After the pandemic's conclusion, the situation seems to persist: A health insurance analysis reveals that over 400,000 individuals aged 5 to 24 are grappling with depression.

Depression among youngsters has skyrocketed. Based on Barmer Institute for Health Research's analysis, there were 409,000 affected individuals in 2022. This is a nearly 30% increase from five years prior, when only 316,000 young people were diagnosed with depression, according to the health insurance company.

The most substantial yearly rise was noticed with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of cases surged from 327,000 in 2020 to 383,000 in 2021. Since then, the numbers have continued to climb, despite the end of the pandemic.

Christoph Straub, Barmer's CEO, expressed concern: "The considerable increase in depression among young people is concerning. The disease presents in various forms and often goes unnoticed at first." Even when those affected or their families recognize something amiss, they often struggle to obtain appropriate support.

The analysis indicated that girls and young women are disproportionately affected by depression, representing the majority of recent increases. From 2018 to 2023, the number of instances increased by 38%, from approximately 204,000 to 283,000. Among boys and young men, the number of cases increased by 14%, from 112,000 to 127,000.

Straub emphasized: "We've known for quite some time about gender-specific depression differences, but further research is necessary to uncover the underlying causes."

According to the early October 2022 "Health Atlas Germany" published by the Scientific Institute of AOK (WIdO), around 9.5 million people in Germany struggled with depression.

The increase in depression among young people highlights the need for enhanced [Education] about mental health. Despite the conclusion of the pandemic, cases continue to rise, indicating a persistent issue.

In light of these statistics, it's crucial to implement comprehensive [Education] programs in schools and communities to help recognize and address depression among young individuals, especially girl and young women who are disproportionately affected.

Read also: