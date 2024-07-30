- Nothing with mud: The summer in the Mecca of the metalheads

The water in Wacken this summer is coming from a tank trailer. A tractor is using it to dampen one of the paths at the Heavy Metal Festival (W:O:A) in Schleswig-Holstein. After mud problems last year, the metal scene is delighted with 26 degrees and clear sunshine. "Sun is better, so you don't get stuck in the mud," says Bodil, a 24-year-old from a nearby village who is prepared.

Most of the expected 85,000 metalheads, as the scene calls itself, are happy with the conditions. Sergio, who is from Portugal, is back for the second time since 2005. After getting married, he wants to show his wife the festival he's been raving about for years. "You just have to experience it," he says. When setting up his tent, camping neighbors immediately offered him beer. "They don't know you here, but they treat you almost like brothers," he describes the unique atmosphere.

700 liters of beer and an old fire truck

Martin from Lower Saxony has come with about 40 companions. For the metal fan from the Osnabrücker Land, this is his tenth or eleventh visit. As a joke, they bought a house right on the main street of the small town. After the festival, at least one holiday apartment will be used there. Martin arrived in Wacken with an old, decommissioned fire truck. "The advantage is: nine-seater and lots of cargo space for lots of beer," he says. On board were 15 cases and 8 pallets. In total, the group brought around 700 liters.

The festival has changed a lot over the years, with merchandise becoming more expensive, says Martin. More tourists are coming to Wacken who aren't metal fans but want to experience the festival due to its hype. However, this doesn't bother him. "It's completely relaxed, it's practically a vacation for us."

Less traffic

So far, the fans' arrival is running smoothly, according to police reports. By the afternoon, 52,000 metal fans had already reached Wacken, according to the organizers.

Last year, due to weather caprices, the organizers imposed an entry stop for the first time in the festival's history for security reasons. In the end, only 61,000 visitors made it onto the site. The arrival concept was changed, and metal fans were directed on different routes.

There's already a lot of activity on the main street before the official festival start. Mostly black-clad metal fans stroll through the town, queue in front of the ice cream parlor, or carry beer supplies to the campsite. In the afternoon, an announcement is made to festival visitors: "The swimming pool is full, they're not letting anyone else in." Around 400 people are already waiting outside.

"They don't cause trouble"

Festival visitors often pass by Walter's house. The 79-year-old watches the commotion from his garden fence. "We're always happy when they come, and when they go," says the Wackener. "They don't cause trouble." Walter is wearing a festival T-shirt from 1992, but he doesn't go to the concerts. "It's loud enough here," he says. The stages are only 800 meters away by air.

The festival officially starts on Wednesday, with the last concerts ending on Sunday night. It's considered one of the largest heavy metal festivals in the world. The annual 85,000 fans from all over the world turn the community of 2,000 inhabitants into the center of the scene for several days. Some of the headliners include Scorpions, Korn, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian, and Gene Simmons. Tickets for 2024 sold out in four and a half hours.

Bodil's friend Lia moved to Wacken with her boyfriend a year ago. "We met here in 2022. Our love for the festival brought us together." The 27-year-old, who grew up with metal through her father, is delighted with the better weather this year: "Like this - 26 degrees - it's actually perfect."

Fire Alarm

From the police's perspective, there have been only minor incidents so far. "It's incredibly peaceful," a police spokesperson said. However, the fire department had to intervene early in the morning. Around 4:00 AM, a merchandise tent caught fire for unknown reasons. Despite the quick response from the fire department, the flames spread to two vehicles and three tents. One car was completely destroyed, and another sustained significant damage. Three people were treated for suspected smoke inhalation.

