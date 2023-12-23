Anti-Semitism commissioner warns - "Not since the Holocaust have Jews in Germany been in as much danger as they are today"

The Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, has expressed concern about the security situation of Jews in Germany. "Not since the Holocaust have Jews in Germany been in as much danger as they are today," he told the Funke newspapers at the weekend. Central Council President Josef Schuster also stated that since the Hamas attack on Israel, a "dramatic intensification of open anti-Semitism on German streets" could be observed.

The Hamas attack on Israel was "a turning point for the security of Jews in Germany", said Klein, the anti-Semitism commissioner. Hamas is an "active terrorist organization" that wants to kill as many Jewish people as possible and is openly supported by parts of the population. "We must fear that the arm of Hamas will reach as far as Germany," said Klein.

"Great unrest" among Jews

There is "great unrest" among Jews in Germany. Many families were no longer sending their children to kindergarten, Jewish sports clubs were moving their training sessions and kosher stores were being avoided. Furthermore, it is already clear that the number of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany this year "will be higher than ever before". Klein complained that the Jewish community in Germany was being held "collectively liable for what is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip".

Against this backdrop, he called for the mandatory reporting of anti-Semitic incidents in German schools. Teachers should also receive systematic and mandatory training in dealing with anti-Semitism - regardless of the subject they teach. "Hardly any federal state does this," criticized Klein.

Hundreds of Hamas fighters invaded Israeli towns on October 7 and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then,Israel has carried out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 20,000 people have been killed so far.

Josef Schuster sees no significant exodus

The President of the Central Council of Jews, Schuster, told the "Rheinische Post" that attacks on Jews had "unfortunately become more frequent" recently. It is "worrying that there is now more noticeable anti-Semitism than in previous years". Especially since the Hamas attack, there has been a "dramatic increase in open anti-Semitism on German streets". This is particularly about Islamist anti-Semitism from people of Turkish and Arab origin.

However, he "definitely does not" see Jewish people emigrating from Germany. Although people keep moving to Israel for religious reasons, "we don't see this for political reasons - in contrast to France, where there is a clear exodus of Jews," said Schuster.

Source: www.stern.de