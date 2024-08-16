- Not just boxing, but riddles about Stefan Raab's future on TV.

Just over a month before his spectacle boxing match with former professional boxer Regina Halmich, there's more mystery surrounding Stefan Raab. The tabloid newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned of plans for a Raab show on RTL, where a "show successor" who would "step into Raab's TV shoes" would be sought. The private broadcaster is also set to air the boxing match on September 14, which ties in with previous Raab-Halmich boxing matches. On request from dpa, the Cologne-based station declined to comment or confirm the media report.

Fans of the entertainer, who bid farewell to TV nearly nine years ago but continues to influence shows behind the scenes, often speculate about the next steps of the 57-year-old - and whether he could return to TV. Raab was once a key face of competitor ProSieben, known for his shows "TV total" and "Schlag den Raab".

