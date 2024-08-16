Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsGermany

Not just boxing, but riddles about Stefan Raab's future on TV.

TV veteran Stefan Raab is back in the headlines. A media report suggests plans for a new format at RTL. What does the broadcaster have to say about this?

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read

- Not just boxing, but riddles about Stefan Raab's future on TV.

Just over a month before his spectacle boxing match with former professional boxer Regina Halmich, there's more mystery surrounding Stefan Raab. The tabloid newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned of plans for a Raab show on RTL, where a "show successor" who would "step into Raab's TV shoes" would be sought. The private broadcaster is also set to air the boxing match on September 14, which ties in with previous Raab-Halmich boxing matches. On request from dpa, the Cologne-based station declined to comment or confirm the media report.

Fans of the entertainer, who bid farewell to TV nearly nine years ago but continues to influence shows behind the scenes, often speculate about the next steps of the 57-year-old - and whether he could return to TV. Raab was once a key face of competitor ProSieben, known for his shows "TV total" and "Schlag den Raab".

Despite the upcoming boxing match against Regina Halmich, there have been rumors about a potential Raab show on RTL, aiming to find a replacement for Raab's TV role in Germany. The popularity of the entertainer has led to constant speculation about his future in German television, given his influence behind the scenes and past successes on ProSieben.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Fresh film record surpassed
Culture

Fresh film record surpassed

"Generationing over a billion in earnings, the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film demonstrates its triumph at the box office and breaks yet another record."

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public