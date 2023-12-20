Thomas Gottschalk and "Wetten - Not enthusiastic about the Kaulitz brothers

What will happen to "Wetten, dass...?" now that Thomas Gottschalk (73) has bid farewell as presenter with one last show? This is a question that is keeping television Germany busy. Rumors have been circulating for several weeks that Bill and Tom Kaulitz (both 34) would take over the cult TV show from 2025. Thomas Gottschalk himself has now commented on this speculation in his joint podcast with Mike Krüger (72), "Die Supernasen". He does not appear to be enthusiastic about the potential successors.

"Not the right decision"

In the current episode of "Schönheitsoperationen und Charterfolge" on RTL+ from December 19, Mike Krüger addresses the topic of "Wetten, dass...?" successors. He had read that the "adopted sons of Heidi Klum" wanted to take over the TV show. Gottschalk replies that he has already heard the rumor and immediately contacted ZDF: "Of course I immediately asked whether this is the case, because I am naturally interested in what will become of this show. ZDF is not holding any talks - neither with one or the other Kaulitz. Not even with Heidi Klum, who is, so to speak, the legal guardian of the two."

In his opinion, the Kaulitz brothers' statement was "a kind of hoax". He believes "it would not be the right decision to continue 'Wetten, dass...' with the two of them". They would also not have managed to continue their own show "That's My Jam". "They did have a show once, but it was discontinued due to a lack of viewers," said Gottschalk in the podcast. RTL removed the show from its free TV program in the summer after just three editions.

What will actually happen with "Wetten, dass...?"?

Bill and Tom Kaulitz announced at the end of November during their acceptance speech at the "1Live Krone" that they wanted to take over "Wetten, dass...?" and repeated this statement in their podcast "Kaulitz Hills" at the beginning of December. When asked by the news agency spot on news at the end of November, ZDF itself announced: "ZDF will decide how to proceed with the format in due course."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de